Monitoring officer reviews water supply in Krishnagiri

District Monitoring Officer and Principal Secretary and Commissioner, Land Reforms Beela Venkatesan chaired a review meeting here at the Collectorate on water supply and distribution and the status of various programmes and schemes, on Wednesday. Collector K. M. Sarayu presided over the meeting.

With acute water shortage hitting summer water supply and distribution, Ms. Beela took stock of the bottlenecks and asked various line departments starting from local bodies to the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board to coordinate and take concerted steps to address the issue. Underlining safe drinking water for the public, Ms. Venkatesan insisted that supplying authorities ensure regular chlorination of overhead tanks.

She also called for setting up of recharge pits, water harvesting systems in homes and buildings and asked officials to push for water harvesting systems ahead of the monsoons in private and public buildings. The monitoring officer also instructed officials to ensure maintenance of the daily quantum of water of 75.45 MLD under the Hogenakkal Flurosis mitigation and Drinking Water distribution scheme.

With extreme weather, the administration has also issued an advisory on heatwaves and ways to prevent heat stroke, starting with not venturing out unless for emergencies and necessities. Ms. Beela also highlighted that oral rehydration solution is being distributed in over 16 locations for the public.

Further, all primary health centres and taluk hospitals were asked to address health complaints related to heatstroke.

