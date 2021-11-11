Monitoring officer reviews monsoon preparedness

DHARMAPURI

11 November 2021 22:21 IST

An all-department review meeting on the preparedness for the monsoon and related emergencies was held here under the District Monitoring Officer and Principal Secretary, Labour, Atul Anand on Thursday.

Reviewing the coordination between the line departments and the level of preparedness, Mr. Anand urged officials to respond to monsoon-triggered emergencies on a ‘war-footing’.

The Principal Secretary also ascertained the availability of essential commodities and directed the various departments to ensure seamless movement and availability of essential commodities. The departments of agriculture, horticulture and agriculture engineering were asked to orient farmers in the protective measures to be taken for crops.

Rural development, revenue and public works departments were asked to monitor the water level in the various check dams. Further, any release of run-off water in the event of excess rain shall be adequately communicated to the low-lying areas.

The officials were also advised to prevent water-logging and immediate discharge of water from such areas. Government hospitals, and primary health centres shall have adequate stock of medicines to deal with monsoon-related public health outbreaks, he said.

Relief centres shall be kept ready with adequate stock of food supplies, and basic amenities including drinking water and toilet facilities to be kept ready, he said. Earlier, Mr. Anand inspected Vaaniyaaru dam and vetted the safety protocols.