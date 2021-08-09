Monitoring officer reviews COVID-19 arrangements in Coimbatore

The State government’s monitoring officer for Coimbatore for COVID-19 management and Principal Secretary M.A. Siddique on Monday reviewed the district administration’s preparedness to manage the pandemic.

A release from the district administration said Mr. Siddique, accompanied Collector G.S. Sameeran and Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara visited the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) , Government Medical College and ESI Hospital and a few COVID Care Centres.

At the CMCH, he visited the oxygen storage facility, oxygen generation plant, black fungus treatment ward, intensive care facility at the paediatric ward and the special ward established for treating fever in children.

He asked the officials at the Hospital to take steps to improve infrastructure by establishing as many oxygen generation plants and storage units as required.

At the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital he inquired about the oxygen generation plants installed, their capacity and the Hospital’s requirements.

The release also said that after visiting the COVID Care Centre at the Codissia Trade Fair Complex, Mr. Siddique asked officials to take to care centres or hospitals those who had tested COVID-19 positive but showed no symptoms to cure them at the earliest.