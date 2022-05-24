Monitoring officer instructs officials to expedite pending works in Tiruppur district

District Monitoring Officer M. Karunakaran (left) inspecting an Integrated Farming System unit along with Collector S. Vineeth (second right) at Iduvai in Tiruppur district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Commissioner of Economics and Statistics M. Karunakaran, who is the monitoring officer for Tiruppur district, instructed officials from all departments to expedite development projects that are yet to be completed across the district.

A release said he inspected the works carried out by various government departments at Iduvai in Tiruppur panchayat union, Thekkalur, Nambiyampalayam and Kanakkampalayam in Avinashi panchayat union and Naranapuram in Palladam panchayat union. He instructed the officials to ensure that the works were brought to public use at the earliest.

Following this, Mr. Karunakaran chaired a review meeting with the department officials at the Collectorate in the presence of Collector S. Vineeth, Corporation Commissioner Kranti Kumar Pati and District Revenue Officer T.P. Jai Beam, the release said.

Some of the works covered during the inspection were construction of Bamboo Park by Tiruppur Corporation under the Smart Cities Mission at ₹38 lakh in Iduvai, road works worth ₹3.22 crore at Nambiyampalyam, an Integrated Farming System unit set up by the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department at Iduvai and solar dryers set up by the Agricultural Engineering Department at Naranapuram.