Monitoring officer inspects works in Tiruppur

Commissioner of Economics and Statistics M. Karunakaran, who is the monitoring officer for Tiruppur district, inspected several works within Corporation limits on Monday.

A release said that he inspected works that are being carried out under the Smart Cities Mission such as the renovation of Old Bus Terminus with multi-level vehicle parking and construction of the Convention Centre building. He also viewed the model of the Smart Cities Mission works placed at the Old Bus Terminus.

Mr. Karunakaran also inspected the ongoing construction works of the Government Medical College Hospital building, open air stadium with swimming pool at Chikkanna Government Arts College and a government hospital at Velampalayam under the Tamil Nadu Urban Healthcare Project, the release said. District Collector S. Vineeth, Corporation Commissioner Kranti Kumar Pati and other officials accompanied the monitoring officer during the visit.

A meeting was conducted at the Collectorate following the inspections, during which Mr. Karunakaran reviewed all the departments under the district administration and urged the officials to expedite the works, the release said.