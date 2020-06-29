Monitoring officer inspects isolation ward in Tiruppur

Facilities must be made available to the public if COVID-19 cases increased in Tiruppur district, said COVID-19 monitoring officer K. Gopal here on Monday.

He inspected the 100-bed isolation ward at Jaivabai Municipal Girls Higher Secondary School with Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan. Following the inspection, he told mediapersons the district administration must arrange additional beds and ventilators in such temporary hospitals at all taluks so that the positive cases could be effectively managed even if the number increased.

Dr. Gopal advised the public to wear masks while going out for essential purposes. “Some consider mask a decorative item,” he said. Those having any doubts regarding their health must get tested at the earliest to prevent entering the critical stage of the disease, he said. The district administration had been advised to stick handbills outside every household to raise awareness on COVID-19.

He also inspected the Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital, the swab sample collection vehicle used by the Tiruppur Corporation and the 50-bed isolation ward set up at a wedding hall on Dharapuram Road.

After the inspection, Dr. Gopal conducted a review meeting with Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan, Tiruppur Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar and other key officials from the district, a release said.

As of Monday, 26 containment zones were present in the district and nearly 3,000 persons had been placed under home quarantine, the release added.