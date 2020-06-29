Monitoring officer inspects isolation ward in Tiruppur

Facilities must be made available to the public if COVID-19 cases increased in Tiruppur district, said COVID-19 monitoring officer K. Gopal here on Monday.
He inspected the 100-bed isolation ward at Jaivabai Municipal Girls Higher Secondary School with Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan. Following the inspection, he told mediapersons the district administration must arrange additional beds and ventilators in such temporary hospitals at all taluks so that the positive cases could be effectively managed even if the number increased.
Dr. Gopal advised the public to wear masks while going out for essential purposes. “Some consider mask a decorative item,” he said. Those having any doubts regarding their health must get tested at the earliest to prevent entering the critical stage of the disease, he said. The district administration had been advised to stick handbills outside every household to raise awareness on COVID-19.
He also inspected the Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital, the swab sample collection vehicle used by the Tiruppur Corporation and the 50-bed isolation ward set up at a wedding hall on Dharapuram Road.
After the inspection, Dr. Gopal conducted a review meeting with Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan, Tiruppur Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar and other key officials from the district, a release said.
As of Monday, 26 containment zones were present in the district and nearly 3,000 persons had been placed under home quarantine, the release added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath