Monitoring officer inspects development works in Salem

November 25, 2022 07:36 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Salem

The Salem district Monitoring Officer and Managing Director of Poompuhar Shipping Corporation, S. Sivashanmugaraja, inspected schools, hostel and various development works here on Friday.

The Monitoring Officer inspected the primary schools at Seelanaickenpatti and Maniyanoor and checked the breakfast provided to the students under the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme. The officer also enquired the students about the food provided to them. Later, he inspected the government student hostel at Vazhapadi and the food provided to the students.

He said that to ensure the welfare schemes were being implemented in the districts, Monitoring Officers were being appointed for every district across the State.

On Friday, he inspected the Samathuvapuram renovation works at Neikkarapatti, treatment provided to people under the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam at Seshanchavadi sub-health centre and also verified the availability of medicines and records maintained in the centre.

Similarly, at a fair price shop at Muthampatti, he inspected the availability of ration items and records. Later he visited the Vazhapadi Taluk office and verified the records and enquired about the certificates like land patta, smart cards, and other services provided to the public.

During the inspection, District Collector S. Karmegam, Project Director (DRDA) C. Balachandar, and Salem Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj, accompanied the Monitoring Officer.