Monitoring officer inspects development works in Salem district

March 08, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Salem district monitoring officer P. Shankar inspecting development works on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

 The Salem district monitoring officer and special secretary for the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, P. Shankar, inspected various development works on Friday.

District Collector R. Brindha Devi and officials accompanied the officer. Mr. Shankar told reporters that various development projects were being carried out by the government in Salem district. Inspections were being carried out to ensure that all these works were completed in a specified period.

On Friday, he inspected the desilting works in Thirumanimutharu from Mannarpalayam to Kumarasamipatti at ₹10 lakh at Salem Corporation, the vermicompost production unit constructed by the Horticulture Department at Karukkalvadi Panchayat in Tharamangalam, and the road laying works at ₹38.47 lakh from Jalakandapuram Main Road to Nagireddiyur Vellakkalpatti Road under the Chief Minister’s village roads improvement scheme.

Under the Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam, a panchayat office constructed at ₹25.56 lakh at Ramireddipatti and road laying works in Elavampatti panchayat under the Mahatama Gandhi National Rural Employment Gurantee Scheme were also inspected.

Similarly, a microcomposting centre setup at ₹24 lakh under the Swachh Bharat Mission at Vellalapuram panchayat and borewells setup at ₹7 lakh in Koranampatti panchayat were inspected, Mr. Shankar added.

Later, Mr. Shankar conducted a review meeting with all department officials at the Salem Collectorate and instructed the officials to complete scheme works at a stipulated time.

