Monitoring Officer inspects development works in Ooty

Monitoring officer for the Nilgiris and Special Secretary (Department of Transport) T.N. Venkatesh inspected the construction of the knowledge center and library at Khandal in Udhagamandalam on Monday.

The facility is being constructed at a cost of ₹ 135 lakh. Mr. Venkatesh and District Collector S.P.Amrith also visited the specially designed retaining wall built along the side of the highway near Kodappamund. Following the inspection of the knowledge centre as well as the retaining wall, Mr. Venkatesh chaired a review meeting which was attended by officials from various government departments, including the revenue and disaster management department, police, fire and rescue service, highways, department of horticulture, the electricity board, as well as the municipality, to discuss various development works in the district.

Mr. Venkatesh applauded the work undertaken by the various departments during the rain in the district. He told officials that as rain was expected in the Nilgiris in September of this year, that they should be in a state of preparedness to deal with any emergencies that may arise during the next spell of rain. He said that heavy equipment to remove uprooted trees and clear landslips should be kept ready by the State Highways Department to clear the roads, while efforts must be undertaken to ensure that people can reach the district helpline number. He also said that the number of people taking refuge in temporary relief shelters must be ascertained regularly so that food and essential items are made available to them at all times.

Other precautionary measures include removing trees that are at risk of falling on roads and on power lines. Also present at the review meeting was District Forest Officer (Nilgiris division), Sachin Bhosale Thukkaram, District Revenue Officer, Keerthi Priyadarshini as well as other top district officials.