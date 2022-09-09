Monitoring officer inspect schools, construction work in Coimbatore

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
September 09, 2022 17:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Monitoring Officer for Coimbatore and Commissioner of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department Darez Ahamed inspected Sulur and Annur Town Panchayats on Friday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In Sulur, along with district officials, he inspected the construction work of a weekly market at ward 5, centralised kitchen for the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme at Kannampalayam School, rainwater harvesting system at an anganwadi in Sengoda Goundan Pudur, renovation of a library at Arasur and a new women's self-help group at Sangothipalayam. He proceeded to Annur where he visited the Annur Panchayat Union Primary School, inspected the construction of two classrooms in Chokattampalli Panchayat Union Primary School, renovation of Government Middle School in Pogalur, vermicomposting work at Pogalur, initiatives under the Agricultural Development Scheme in Vadavalli and flyover works at GN Mills junction at Periyanaickenpalayam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app