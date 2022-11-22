Monitoring officer holds review meeting in the Nilgiris

November 22, 2022 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The monitoring officer for the Nilgiris, T.N. Venkatesh held a review meeting with top officials from the district administration on Tuesday. The meeting follows an inspection of development works in Kotagiri on Monday, when Mr. Venkatesh also visited government schools and anganwadi centers in Sholur Mattam in Kil Kotagiri.

Speaking after the meeting on Tuesday, Mr. Venkatesh directed the Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops to spread awareness among farmers about the benefits of organic farming, as well as various government schemes targeted at farmers and improving their livelihoods. In preparation for the monsoon, he also urged the district administration and local bodies to begin desilting of drains across the major town to prevent flooding. Revenue Department officials were told to ensure that the phone numbers of first responders were kept up to date, so that they can be intimated during emergencies that may arise during the monsoon.

He also inquired with the Department of Health and Family Welfare about measures that were being taken to prevent the spread of dengue among residents. Mr. Venkatesh urged that medicines be kept in stock in Primary Health Centers to treat any patients, while the local bodies were directed to ensure that the waste from the local markets was collected and managed properly.

The monitoring officer also visited the Denad Panchayat Union Primary School in Sholur Mattam in Kil Kotagiri on Monday. Teacher S. Dharmaraj and headmistress Vasanthakumari were present during the visit.