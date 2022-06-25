‘Monitoring intensified across State borders to curb rice smuggling’

A total of 2,853 cases has been registered for smuggling of ration products in the last month, said J. Radhakrishnan, Principal Secretary, Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection, here on Saturday.

Nearly, 4,045.8 tonnes of ration products and 901 vehicles have been seized so far since May, he added. Regular checking and surveillance have been increased across the State borders to curb the smuggling of the free rice that is being given at the ration shops. A total of 41 check-posts have been installed across Kerala and Andhra borders, he added.

Mr. Radhakrishnan has conducted inspection at the Chinthamani Cooperative society, near Peelamedu railway station, and a few other fair price shops in Coimbatore.

He said, “the Chief Minister has instructed to ensure the supply of good quality ration products to all the 2.2 crore ration cardholders through 34,000 ration shops across the State. Instructions were given to the ration shops not to distribute old stocks and low quality products to the public.”

He said that the department has also planned for modernising the fair price shops to create model shops. Rationalisation and regulation of public distribution system will be carried out across the State, in which ration cards that are not used for longer period of time will be cancelled.