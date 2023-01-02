Monitoring committees to oversee disbursement of Pongal gift hampers in Krishnagiri

January 02, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Monitoring committees are being constituted to oversee the distribution of Pongal gift hampers to family cardholders and the procurement of sugar cane as part of the hamper in the district.

From January 3 to January 8, tokens will be disbursed to the cardholders at their doorsteps for the disbursement of Pongal gift hampers as announced by the State government. The hamper comprises 1 kg rice, 1 kg sugar, sugar cane, and ₹1,000 in cash.

This will entail 5,58,934 family cardholders receiving Pongal hampers through the 1,094 fair price shops in the district.

Earlier, a consultative meeting on the seamless implementation of the distribution of Pongal gift hampers was held here at the Collectorate under the aegis of Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy.

According to the administration, the cane that will be part of the hamper will be above 6 ft. Special monitoring committees will supervise both the procurement of cane and ensure smooth implementation of the mass distribution plan.

The hampers will also be distributed to the family cardholders in the Sri Lankan refugee camp in the district.