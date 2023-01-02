ADVERTISEMENT

Monitoring committees to oversee disbursement of Pongal gift hampers in Krishnagiri

January 02, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Monitoring committees are being constituted to oversee the distribution of Pongal gift hampers to family cardholders and the procurement of sugar cane as part of the hamper in the district.

From January 3 to January 8, tokens will be disbursed to the cardholders at their doorsteps for the disbursement of Pongal gift hampers as announced by the State government. The hamper comprises 1 kg rice, 1 kg sugar, sugar cane, and ₹1,000 in cash.

This will entail 5,58,934 family cardholders receiving Pongal hampers through the 1,094 fair price shops in the district.

Earlier, a consultative meeting on the seamless implementation of the distribution of Pongal gift hampers was held here at the Collectorate under the aegis of Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to the administration, the cane that will be part of the hamper will be above 6 ft. Special monitoring committees will supervise both the procurement of cane and ensure smooth implementation of the mass distribution plan.

The hampers will also be distributed to the family cardholders in the Sri Lankan refugee camp in the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US