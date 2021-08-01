Coimbatore

Monitor markets to prevent crowding by people: Minister

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani has urged police and Health Department personnel to monitor markets to prevent crowding by people.

A release the district administration issued at the end of a meeting the Minister had to review containment strategies said he asked the officials to inspect vegetable, fruit, flower and fish markets in the district to ensure that there was not overcrowding.

While inspecting the markets, they should also ensure that people wore mask and maintained physical distance.

He also asked that they adopt a similar approach while inspecting factories, where workers wore mask and maintained physical distance. They also should ensure that the factory owners had asked their employees to vaccinate.

The Minister asked the police to intensify their vigil at the inter-State checkpost.

The release further said that he also appealed to the people attending weddings or funerals to ensure that there was no more than the permitted number of persons.


Aug 1, 2021

