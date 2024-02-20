GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Monitor functioning of internal complaints committees: Krishnagiri Collector

February 20, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

An inter-department review of the compliances under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act was chaired by District Collector K.M. Sarayu at the Krishnagiri Collectorate.

Addressing the meeting, Ms. Sarayu underlined the importance of early and prompt addressal of complaints, and efficient functioning of the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) mandated to be constituted under the Act in every workplace.  She instructed the Social Welfare Office to monitor the functioning and the efficacy of ICCs.

Earlier, she unveiled a “She Box – internal complaints box” here. 

The member of Juvenile Justice Board, Vincent Sunderaraj, explained the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act.

District Revenue Officer A. Sadhanai Kural was among those present.

