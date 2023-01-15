Monitor closed brick kilns in Coimbatore’s Thadagam Valley, Collector directs officials  

January 15, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore Collector G.S. Sameeran on Friday ordered that the 177 brick kilns in Thadagam Valley, which were sealed in 2021, should not carry out any operation until the Madras High Court delivers its orders in a writ petition on the matter pending before it.

The Collector issued the direction in the wake of an interim order by the High Court on January 10, restraining the operations of the brick kilns after a petitioner challenged the relief given by the Geology and Mining Department to these units through an order on December 29, 2022.

Mr. Sameeran instructed Coimbatore District (Rural) Superintendent of Police; Revenue Divisional Officer, Coimbatore North; Deputy Superintendent of Police, Periyanaickenpalayam Division; and Tahsildar, Coimbatore north taluk, to monitor these 177 brick kilns, located in five village panchayats in the Valley, namely Chinna Thadagam, Veerapandi, Nanjundapuram, Somaiyampalayam and Pannimadai. The officials have been instructed to and take appropriate action if the brick kiln operators violated the order. On Friday, members of the Thadagam Valley Protection Committee petitioned the Collector alleging that bricks were transported from sealed brick kiln premises between January 2 and 13. The committee asked the authorities to check the visuals from surveillance cameras installed by the police at eight locations in the Valley to identify the violators.

The committee accused the brick kiln operators of starting quarrying of silt and sand, which settled in the stream beds in the Valley after the closure of the brick kilns in March 2021. As the stream beds were converted as roads for the movement of heavy vehicles to transport bricks, elephants that traditionally use these beds for migration have been forced to deviate from their path and enter the villages, it said.

As per their petition, the Valley experienced the maximum number of human-elephant interaction, prior to the closure of the illegally operated brick kilns. Such instances got reduced to just one in the following months of 2021 and nil in 2022. After the resumption of the brick kiln activities, elephants have started entering villages,the committee claimed, and said a sharp increase in human-elephant interactions was on the anvil.