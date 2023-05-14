ADVERTISEMENT

Money stolen from Coimbatore Koniamman Temple hundial

May 14, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

An unidentified person stole money from the hundial of the Arulmigu Koniamman Temple in Coimbatore during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The theft came to light on Sunday morning when the temple administration found the hundial open. 

According to the police, the temple administration informed them that the hundial collection was taken out after the car festival of the temple held on March 1. The administration was not sure about the approximate amount of money that was stolen from the hundial. The police, after examining visuals from the surveillance cameras, identified a suspect who was spotted leaving the temple premises. They have launched an investigation to trace the person.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US