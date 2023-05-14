HamberMenu
Money stolen from Coimbatore Koniamman Temple hundial

May 14, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

An unidentified person stole money from the hundial of the Arulmigu Koniamman Temple in Coimbatore on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The theft came to light on Sunday morning when the temple administration found the hundial open. 

According to the police, the temple administration informed them that the hundial collection was taken out after the car festival of the temple held on March 1. The administration was not sure about the approximate amount of money that was stolen from the hundial. The police, after examining visuals from the surveillance cameras, identified a suspect who was spotted leaving the temple premises. They have launched an investigation to trace the person.

