Money lost through online scams recovered in Salem

The Cyber Crime Police, in January, recovered ₹ 2.30 lakh that people lost through online scams.

Nedunchezian, a resident of Salem, in his complaint to the Cyber Crime Police stated that he received a text message that instructed him to update the KYC form of his bank or else the account would expire soon. He updated the details and provided the OTP and lost ₹ 1 lakh from his account. On investigation, the police found that miscreants had purchased gift vouchers on Flipkart using the money. The police contacted the Legal Department of the e-commerce site and the amount was returned to the complainant's bank account.

Similarly, another complainant lost ₹ 68,000 from his bank account and it was used by miscreants to buy gift vouchers on Amazon. The money was recovered by the police.

The police advised the public that banks never contact customers for account details. The public should also not use public USB charging points as details could be stolen through juice jacking.

People should register complaint with the cyber crime police, on cyber crime reporting portal or report on cyber crime helpline number 155260.