Money lost through online scam recovered in Salem

The Salem City Cyber Crime Police recovered Rs.19,880.84 lost by a complainant to an online scam here.

According to the police, Saravanan of Shankar Nagar lodged a complaint with the cyber crime police station in December 2021 that a person claiming to be from the Credit Card Department of a nationalised bank contacted him and asked bank details and OTP.

On providing the OTP, the complainant lost Rs.19,880.84 from his credit card. On investigation, the police found that the money from complainant’s account was transferred to Ganjanbag in Telengana. On communication with the legal department of the bank, the money was returned to the complainant’s account. The police are on the lookout to identify the scamster.

The police advised the public to not share OTP with anyone and contact cyber crime helpline number 155260 to get assistance to recover lost amount through online scams.