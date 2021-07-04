Money-doubling: six arrested in Krishnagiri

Krishnagiri

04 July 2021 23:02 IST

The Krishnagiri district police, on Sunday, arrested six persons in connection with attempt to double ₹ 70 lakh into ₹ 1 crore.

According to the police, Nassar, a vegetable trader from Thanjavur, procures vegetables from a market in Hosur.

He used to settle payments once in a month. He was supposed to pay ₹1 crore for the purchases made last month. However, he had only ₹80 lakh.

His cashier Muthukumaran and loading staff Rajesh, Mohanraj, Kamaraj, Jayakumar advised him to go for money-doubling.

Believing their words, Nassar handed over ₹ 80 lakh to them and the team left for Krishnagiri on July 2.

The team contacted Abubaker from Kanchipuram and Bandari from Vedaranyam for the deal.

On Friday evening, the two received ₹ 70 lakh from Rajesh and asked the team to follow them till Kuppam road to receive ₹ 1 crore, police said.

However, after a few km, Abubaker and Bandari changed their route and escaped with the money.

Nassar, who came to know about the incident later, lodged a complaint with the Maharajakadai police. Nassar and his five staff were arrested by the police for money-doubling attempt.

Police are on the lookout for Abubaker and Bandari. Further inquiries are on.