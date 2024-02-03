ADVERTISEMENT

Molotov cocktail hurled at panchayat ward member’s residence in Namakkal

February 03, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified people hurled a molotov cocktail at the residence of a panchayat ward member in Namakkal district on Saturday. R. Saravanan (45) of Pavithram near Erumapatti in Namakkal District, is a DMK functionary and member of Pavithram panchayat ward three. In the wee hours of Saturday, he woke up to noises outside his home and stepped outside to find his bike destroyed by fire, which soon began spreading to his house. He extinguished the fire with help from nearby residents and alerted Erumapatti police. A probe is on.

