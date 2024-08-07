GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Molotov cocktail hurled at Edappadi police station; youth held

Published - August 07, 2024 12:47 am IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A Molotov cocktail was hurled at the Edappadi police station in Salem district on Tuesday. The police arrested a youth in connection with the incident the same evening.

Head constable Ramachandran was on duty at the station on Monday night. Around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, after hearing a loud noise, he came out and found that someone had hurled a Molotov cocktail. It landed between the station building and the compound wall. There was no damage to the station.

He alerted Inspector Baby and Superintendent of Police A.K. Arun Kabilan, who rushed to the spot and made inquiries. Three special teams were formed to nab the culprits.

The police verified the footage of CCTV cameras in the locality and found a bike-borne person hurling the Molotov cocktail at the station and fleeing the spot. The suspect was identified as P. Adithya, 20, a resident of Old Lake Road in Edappadi. The special team nabbed Adithya, who was hiding at the Tamil Nadu Housing Board residential premises in Edappadi, and seized a bike from him.

Mr. Kabilan told reporters that the suspect was a truck cleaner. It is suspected that he hurled the Molotov cocktail to become popular on social media.

