ADVERTISEMENT

Molotov cocktail hurled at Edappadi police station in Salem

Published - August 06, 2024 12:46 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

The view of Edappadi police station where unidentified persons hurled molotov cocktail in Salem district in Tamil Nadu on August 6, 2024. Photo: Special Arrangement

Unidentified persons hurled molotov cocktail at Edappadi police station in Salem district early on Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

Head constable Ramachandran was on duty at the Edappadi police station on Monday night. Around 4 a.m., on Tuesday, hearing a sound, he came out of the police station and found that someone had hurled a molotov cocktail on one side of the station and fled. It landed between the station building and compound wall. There was no fire and there was no damage to the police station.

He alerted Edappadi inspector Baby and District Superintendent of Police (SP) A.K. Arun Kabilan, who rushed to the spot and inquired. Forensic experts also reached the police station and gathered evidence from the spot. The police are verifying the CCTV cameras to identify the culprits.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US