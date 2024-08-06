GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Molotov cocktail hurled at Edappadi police station in Salem

Published - August 06, 2024 12:46 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau
The view of Edappadi police station where unidentified persons hurled molotov cocktail in Salem district in Tamil Nadu on August 6, 2024. Photo: Special Arrangement

The view of Edappadi police station where unidentified persons hurled molotov cocktail in Salem district in Tamil Nadu on August 6, 2024. Photo: Special Arrangement

Unidentified persons hurled molotov cocktail at Edappadi police station in Salem district early on Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

Head constable Ramachandran was on duty at the Edappadi police station on Monday night. Around 4 a.m., on Tuesday, hearing a sound, he came out of the police station and found that someone had hurled a molotov cocktail on one side of the station and fled. It landed between the station building and compound wall. There was no fire and there was no damage to the police station.

He alerted Edappadi inspector Baby and District Superintendent of Police (SP) A.K. Arun Kabilan, who rushed to the spot and inquired. Forensic experts also reached the police station and gathered evidence from the spot. The police are verifying the CCTV cameras to identify the culprits.

