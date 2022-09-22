Molotov cocktails hurled at BJP office, textile showroom in Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
September 22, 2022 23:33 IST

A bottle filled with fuel that was hurled at the BJP office in Coimbatore on Thursday night. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tension prevailed in Coimbatore on Thursday night as Molotov cocktails were hurled at the BJP office and at a textile showroom, both incidents around the same time.

A bottle filled with fuel landed on the premises of the BJP office on V.K.K. Menon Road around 8.30 p.m. A surveillance camera visual showed a bottle being thrown fast from the opposite side of the road. However, the camera did not cover who hurled it.

Kattoor station inspector S. Latha and team rushed to the party office and checked the bottle filled with fuel. Its wick was not lit, according to the police.

Two persons were standing in front of the party office when the incident took place. The party office also has police security.

BJP workers staging a road blockade at Gandhipuram in Coimbatore condemning the attack on the party office on V.K.K. Menon Road on Thursday night. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

BJP workers thronged in large numbers in front of the office after hearing about the incident. They staged a road blockade at Gandhipuram condemning the incident.

The second attack was on Maruti Selections, a wholesale cloth store, on Oppanakara Street. Employees told the police that a bottle filled with fuel landed in front of the showroom which did not report any damage.

Stones hurled at buses

Two TNSTC buses were damaged in the city after unidentified persons hurled stones at them on Thursday evening. The first pelting was reported on a bus plying between Ganapathy and Kovaipudur on Ukkadam - Sundakkamuthur road. The windshield of the bus was broken. In another incident, two men hurled stones at a bus plying between Gandhipuram – Narasipuram near Ukkadam. The police were yet to identify the miscreants and their motive.

