Mohan Bhagwat in Coimbatore for RSS Kerala unit meet

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived here on Monday to take part in a two-day executive committee meeting of the organisation’s Kerala unit.

The meeting will be held at Chinmaya International Residential School at Karunya Nagar here on Tuesday and Wednesday.

RSS sources said the meeting was shifted to Coimbatore owing to the COVID-19 situation in Kerala. It is learnt that around 20 senior functionaries of the RSS from Kerala will take part in the meeting.

After reaching Coimbatore in the afternoon, Mr. Bhagwat paid respects to P. R. Krishnakumar, managing director of the Arya Vaidya Pharmacy (Coimbatore) Limited who died of COVID-19 last month, at his residence.

Ahead of Mr. Bhagwat’s arrival, a vehicle carrying Central Industrial Security Force personnel assigned for his security overturned at Perur Pachapalayam while on way to Coimbatore airport. This occurred when the driver applied sudden brake to avert an accident. None of the personnel was injured. They left for the airport in another vehicle.