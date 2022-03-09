MoEA should respond to allegations that north Indians were prioritised in Operation Ganga: Karti Chidambaram

Karti Chidambaram. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

March 09, 2022 15:24 IST

Congress will raise the charges in Parliament, says the Congress MP

The Ministry of External Affairs should respond to allegations that students from north India were prioritised over others in evacuating them from war-torn Ukraine under Operation Ganga, Sivaganga MP Karti P. Chidambaram said here on Wednesday.

The Congress party would raise questions on this allegation in Parliament, he said and pointed out that of the 30-odd students who went from Sivaganga constituency to Ukraine, the Central Government had so far rescued only 13.

Mr. Chidambram said the Centre should also explore the possibility of letting the students continue their medical education in the country. He had come to understand that it would be difficult to let those students study in Tamil Nadu.

If the students could not be accommodated in medical colleges in the country, the Central Government should look at the possibilities of letting them study in other foreign countries.

Besides, it should support students by either waiving their education loan or place a moratorium on repayment, the MP demanded.

To a question on the recent developments in the AIADMK, he said the party had seen electoral reverses in the recent past without Sasikala at the helm. Though the party had its vote share intact, the confusion at the top was the reason for its defeat in recent elections.

Dual leadership would not help the party, he added.

The Congress too had seen a few defeats in the recent elections but that did not mean the party was without a strong leader or lost its vote share, he further said.

On the exit poll results of the five States that went to polls a few days ago, Mr. Chidambaram said an exit poll was like describing food without tasting it. One could not arrive at a conclusion based on the exit poll results, he said and pointed out how the exit poll went wrong during the West Bengal Assembly election, where the BJP was predicted the winner.