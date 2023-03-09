Modified incentive scheme for higher qualification unattractive, say govt. school teachers 

March 09, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Teachers in government schools are apparently in a dilemma whether or not to acquire PG degrees like M.Sc. or M.Ed., following a modification in the method of providing incentives for teachers to enhance their academic qualifications.

Till a few years ago, the teachers were eligible for enhancing their qualifications twice, and thereby securing two increments of 3% of basic pay each. For instance, B.T. assistants were entitled to their first incentive increment upon acquiring M.A. or M.Sc. degree, and the second after completion of M.Ed.

It was through this scheme that several teachers found motivation to upgrade their qualifications. The incentive increment was granted for the purpose of encouraging teachers to acquire higher educational qualification which would be beneficial to the students, a member of the Tamil Nadu Promoted Post Graduate Teachers’ Association said.

However, in 2020, the then AIADMK government had put a temporary halt to the incentive, citing fund shortage. Thereafter, the DMK promised to restore the scheme. However, the government, earlier this year, came out with its scheme of providing the teachers securing higher qualifications with a one-time cash incentive rather than the increment calculated from basic pay. Also, M.Phil has now ceased to be considered a higher qualification in the wake of the National Educational Policy 2020 recommendations made to universities to discontinue the course.

According to a senior official, payment of increment incentive under the old system had led to several problems, as it was computed on the basis of the basic pay under latest pay commission recommendations. Senior teachers faced the situation of receiving lesser incentive than the new entrants. Also, the trend now was that most of the teachers entered service with higher than the required qualification, and paying increment to all would be unviable, the official explained.