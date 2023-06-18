HamberMenu
Modi will win from any constituency, says Vasan

June 18, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will win the elections from any constituency in India, said Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) party president G.K. Vasan in Erode on Sunday.

The TMC president participated in a meeting in Erode with his party functionaries from the western districts. Mr. Vasan told journalists the main purpose of the meeting was to celebrate former Chief Minister Kamaraj’s birth anniversary in a grand manner by holding a public meeting in Erode on July 15.

Stating that the Enforcement Directorate had evidence against Minister V. Senthilbalaji and arrested him, Mr. Vasan said it was painful that the DMK government was trying to portray him as innocent.

