Modi, Shah pulled the strings from Delhi: Dutt

Reacting to the political developments in Maharashtra, All India Congress Committee secretary Sanjay Dutt on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of “pulling the strings from Delhi”.

Protest

Mr. Dutt made the remark while leading a protest organised by the Congress’s Tiruppur unit against the Central government’s economic policies.

“The Prime Minister and the Home Minister were pulling the strings from Delhi and pressuring the President and the [Maharashtra] Governor,” he said, adding that Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah tweeted their greetings to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis immediately after the swearing-in ceremony on Saturday morning.

Mr. Dutt accused the Centre of misusing and pressuring Constitutional institutions like the Election Commission, the Reserve Bank of India and the judiciary.

He claimed the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu was “acting as a stooge of the BJP” and “insulting Tamil pride”.

Indirect elections

Claiming that indirect elections to the posts of Mayors of Corporations and Chairpersons of Municipalities and Town Panchayats will mount pressure on the government machinery, Mr. Dutt asserted that the mandate in the upcoming local body elections will be in favour of the DMK-Congress alliance.