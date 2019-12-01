Coimbatore

Modi helping SL govt. is against Tamil interests: Vaiko

The Narendra Modi-led Government’s offer of ₹350 crore help to Sri Lanka to counter terrorism and ₹2,500 crore for development was against the interests of Sri Lankan Tamils, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Vaiko said here on Saturday.

“Without understanding the atrocities committed on the Tamils, the Prime Minister is helping the Sri Lankan Government. It is akin to honouring a government for mass murder.” In response to a question, he said the DMK and its allies were ready to face the local body elections but there were problems across the State because of delimitation.

