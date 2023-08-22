ADVERTISEMENT

‘Modernising agriculture an imperative need for food production’

August 22, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Modernisation of agriculture is imperative for food production, Vijaya Raghavan, Distinguished James McGill Professor from Canada, said on Tuesday while inaugurating the Eighth Agricultural Graduate Students’ Conference (AGSC) at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University.

Scientists and agricultural students have a significant role to play in achieving integrated food production, Prof. Vijaya Raghavan emphasised.

The conference delved into the intricate dynamics and factors such as food security, feed production, and sustainable fuel within the context of globalised agriculture.

A line-up of 460 poster presentations and 70 oral presentations showcased pioneering research findings and innovative solutions aimed at tackling the multifaceted challenges posed by the globalisation of agriculture.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

TNAU Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi and former V-C C. Ramasamy spoke on the future of agriculture, the advancements shaping agriculture in this century, and the university’s notable achievements.

Prof. Geethalakshmi detailed the fellowships bestowed upon Masters and PhD students, as well as the collaborative research undertaken with agricultural universities worldwide.

Eminent scholars and professors representing esteemed academic institutions including South Dakota State University, USA; SV College of Agriculture, Tirupati; Corteva Agriscience, Hyderabad, and Sultan Qaboos University, shared their insights

The 1,320 participants comprised leading scientists and experts in the realm of agriculture from diverse universities and educational institutes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US