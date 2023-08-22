‘Modernising agriculture an imperative need for food production’

August 22, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Modernisation of agriculture is imperative for food production, Vijaya Raghavan, Distinguished James McGill Professor from Canada, said on Tuesday while inaugurating the Eighth Agricultural Graduate Students’ Conference (AGSC) at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University.

Scientists and agricultural students have a significant role to play in achieving integrated food production, Prof. Vijaya Raghavan emphasised.

The conference delved into the intricate dynamics and factors such as food security, feed production, and sustainable fuel within the context of globalised agriculture.

A line-up of 460 poster presentations and 70 oral presentations showcased pioneering research findings and innovative solutions aimed at tackling the multifaceted challenges posed by the globalisation of agriculture.

TNAU Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi and former V-C C. Ramasamy spoke on the future of agriculture, the advancements shaping agriculture in this century, and the university’s notable achievements.

Prof. Geethalakshmi detailed the fellowships bestowed upon Masters and PhD students, as well as the collaborative research undertaken with agricultural universities worldwide.

Eminent scholars and professors representing esteemed academic institutions including South Dakota State University, USA; SV College of Agriculture, Tirupati; Corteva Agriscience, Hyderabad, and Sultan Qaboos University, shared their insights

The 1,320 participants comprised leading scientists and experts in the realm of agriculture from diverse universities and educational institutes.

