HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Modernising agriculture an imperative need for food production’

August 22, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Modernisation of agriculture is imperative for food production, Vijaya Raghavan, Distinguished James McGill Professor from Canada, said on Tuesday while inaugurating the Eighth Agricultural Graduate Students’ Conference (AGSC) at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University.

Scientists and agricultural students have a significant role to play in achieving integrated food production, Prof. Vijaya Raghavan emphasised.

The conference delved into the intricate dynamics and factors such as food security, feed production, and sustainable fuel within the context of globalised agriculture.

A line-up of 460 poster presentations and 70 oral presentations showcased pioneering research findings and innovative solutions aimed at tackling the multifaceted challenges posed by the globalisation of agriculture.

TNAU Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi and former V-C C. Ramasamy spoke on the future of agriculture, the advancements shaping agriculture in this century, and the university’s notable achievements.

Prof. Geethalakshmi detailed the fellowships bestowed upon Masters and PhD students, as well as the collaborative research undertaken with agricultural universities worldwide.

Eminent scholars and professors representing esteemed academic institutions including South Dakota State University, USA; SV College of Agriculture, Tirupati; Corteva Agriscience, Hyderabad, and Sultan Qaboos University, shared their insights

The 1,320 participants comprised leading scientists and experts in the realm of agriculture from diverse universities and educational institutes.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.