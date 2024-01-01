Modernised control room inaugurated at Sathyamangalam bus stand

January 01, 2024 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - ERODE

A modernised control room that connects 1,548 closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras was inaugurated at the central bus stand at Sathyamangalam here recently.

K. Bhavaneeswari, Inspector General of Police, West Zone, in the presence of G. Jawahar, Superintendent of Police, and Sathyamangalam Inspector of Police S. Murugesan, inaugurated the control room. She also inaugurated the newly installed 250 cameras in five wards in Sathyamangalam Municipality, Ariyappampalayam town panchayat and Konamoolai panchayat and also inaugurated works to install 500 cameras at important places in Sathyamangalam.

These cameras were sponsored by commercial establishments, educational institutions and jewellery shop owners who were felicitated during the function held at a marriage hall.

Ms. Bhavaneeswari said the CCTV cameras were being installed across the districts in the west zone for better surveillance. A survey was being done in all the police station limits to identify elderly residents and those staying alone, and the contact numbers of Inspectors of Police and police stations, were being shared. “Awareness is created among them to use the speed dial feature to contact police officers during emergencies,” she added.