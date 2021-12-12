Modernisation work in Erode bus stand begins

Four packages planned under Smart City Mission projects

All the four packages to modernise, carry out improvement works, construction of commercial complex and additional parking facilities have began at the Corporation’s Central Bus Terminus here at ₹ 45.32 crore.

The bus stand, spread across 12 acre, is located in the heart of the city that caters to town buses, mofussil buses and mini buses. Under the Smart City Mission projects, works were planned in four packages, construction of commercial complex with parking facilities at ₹ 14.14 crore, modernisation works at ₹15.94 crore, construction of additional parking facilities and mini bus-shelter at ₹ 5.76 crore and carrying out improvement works at ₹ 9.48 crore.

Modernisation works include realigning the bus bays to create more space, modifying the entry and exit ways of buses, granite flooring, installing solar lights on the entire premises, modern seating arrangements for commuters and other works.

Compound walls will be constructed and front elevations will have new designs under the improvement works.

Additional parking facilities and mini bus-shelter are to come up at the rear side of the premises. Officials said works under all the four packages would be completed in 18 months.