Modernisation of LBP canal project without affecting farmers: Minister

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy inaugurating the Makkal Sevai Maiyam at the Corporation office in Erode on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy has said that modernisation of Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) main canal will be carried out without affecting the farming community and also to utilise the water judiciously.

The Minister in the presence of Collector H. Krishnanunni, Mayor S. Nagarathinam and Erode MP A. Ganeshamurthi inaugurated Makkal Sevai Maiyam and distributed 40 vending carts to vendors in Corporation limits.

Addressing the media, the Minister said that extension, renovation and modernisation of the canal project is supported and opposed by farmers’ associations in the district. “Since two opinions prevail, the State government is taking great efforts and holding talks with the farmers to arrive at an amicable solution”, he said and added that the government is firm that farmers should not be affected.

The Minister added that the project will be implemented in such a way that it does not affect farmers in head and tail-end areas and water should not be wasted for which discussions continue. “Soon we will arrive at a conclusion”, the Minister expressed confidence.

Mr. Muthusamy said that 85 projects were proposed for the district for which two suburban bus stands planned at ₹200 crore are the highlight. He said that the Makkal Sevai Maiyam will function round-the-clock and the public can submit their grievances as petitions for redressal. He said that under the National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM), the State government had provided a subsidy for purchasing 127 vending carts to the vendors at a total cost of ₹1.05 crore. In the first phase, vending carts were provided to 10 vegetable and fruit vendors each, 15 flower vendors and five food vendors.

K. Navamani, District Panchayat president, Deputy Mayor V. Selvaraj, Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar, zone chairmen, councillors, assistant commissioners and other officials were present.