Modern bus terminal at Solar in Erode to be ready by August 2024

March 17, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Work under way to construct a modern bus terminal at Solar Punjai Lakkapuram in Erode. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

About 30% of the works to establish a modern bus terminal at Solar Punjai Lakkapuram along the Karur Bypass Road have been completed and the remaining works are expected to be completed by August 2024.

The Comprehensive Mobility Plan for Erode Local Planning Area, submitted by the Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited, said the Central Bus Terminal located in the core city area abutting Mettur and Sathy Road was used by over one lakh passengers every day. All the city, mofussil and intercity buses were operated from the bus stand, which saw more than 4,100 bus services a day. The report pointed out the need for satellite bus stands at Solar and Sathy Road. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, while inaugurating various projects for the district through video conferencing on January 10, 2022, had announced two bus stand projects.

Foundation for the terminal to come up on a 24 acre at ₹63.50 crore was laid on August 18, 2022, during Mr. Stalin’s visit to Erode. Buses heading towards south-bound districts like Karur, Tiruchi, Madurai and Kanniyakumari would be operated from the terminal.

An engineer said work began to establish the terminal on 79,666 sq.m. with a total built up area of 12,247 sq.m., ground floor 7,746 sq.m., first floor 4,260 sq.m., platform area 5,378 sq.m. and circulation area 3,317 sq.m.

The bus stand would have 134 shops, 63 bus bays, nine exclusive bays for town buses, space to park 883 two-wheelers, an auto parking stand with space for 100 vehicles, reservation counters, toilets, hotels, cloak room and other amenities essential for passengers.

The Corporation owned 51.4 acre at Solar and the bus stand was being established at 19.9 acre, the engineer said. Though the project period was two years, work was expected to be completed in the first half of 2024, the engineer added.

Once the bus stand is operational, it is expected to reduce traffic congestion on city roads and also pave the way for development on the city outskirts.

