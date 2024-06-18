GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Modern bus terminal at Solar expected to be ready in three months

Published - June 18, 2024 06:33 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
The front view of the modern bus terminal at Solar Punjai Lakkapuram nearing completion in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

The front view of the modern bus terminal at Solar Punjai Lakkapuram nearing completion in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Work on the modern bus terminal at Solar Punjai Lakkapuram is in its final stages, and the remaining works are expected to be completed in three months, after which the new terminal would be thrown open to the public.

Approximately one lakh passengers use the current Central Bus Terminal of the Corporation in the heart of the city, located near Mettur and Sathy Road, every day. Over 4,100 buses, including mofussil, intercity services, and mini buses, operate from this terminal daily. A Comprehensive Mobility Plan, prepared by the Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited, highlighted the necessity for a bus stand at Solar, and the state government has announced the project. The foundation stone was laid on August 18, 2022, and the terminal is planned to be built on 19.9 acres owned by the Corporation at a cost of ₹63.50 crore.

A Corporation engineer said buses heading towards south-bound districts like Karur, Tiruchi, and Madurai would be operated from the terminal, which also includes space for 134 shops, 63 bus bays, space for 883 two-wheelers, an auto parking stand with space for 100 vehicles, reservation counters, toilets, hotels, cloakroom and other amenities for passengers. All major works have been completed while work is on to construct the front elevation and interiors. “Final work is being carried out that would take three months to complete,” the engineer said.

Officials said once the terminal is ready, buses to south-bound districts will be operated from the bus stand while a shuttle bus service will be operated between the terminal and the existing bus stand on Mettur Road and the railway station. Officials said shops and parking lots would be allotted through a tender process while the operation of buses would take more time.

