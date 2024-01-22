GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Modern autopsy block inaugurated at Yercaud government hospital

January 22, 2024 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Monday inaugurated a modern autopsy block established at the Yercaud Government Hospital at a cost of ₹1.05 crore.

The Minister said during an inspection a year ago, it was found that the autopsy block at the hospital has not been in use for 10 years and bodies from Yercaud were taken to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital in Salem for the procedure. He said the issue was taken up with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who sanctioned the required funds to establish the facility. He said the facility has mortuary, autopsy room, doctors room, and equipment room.

Joint Director of Health Services, Salem, M. Valarmathi (in-charge), Deputy Directors of Health Services S. Soundammal, City Health Officer N. Yogananth and other officials were present.

