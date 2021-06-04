Moderate showers in Salem

Many parts of the Salem district received moderate showers on Thursday night and Friday.

According to officials, an average rainfall of 6.71 mm was recorded in Salem on Friday. Rainfall recorded in other areas are: Omalur (30.2 mm); Veeraganoor (24mm); Gangavalli (15mm); P.N. Palayam (9mm); Kariyakovil (6mm) and Anaimaduvu (4mm).

Salem city limits also experienced moderate showers on Friday afternoon.

The water level at Mettur dam was 97.02 ft against a total scale of 120ft. The stored capacity of water at the dam was 61,045 mcft and the dam received an inflow of 671 cusecs.

The discharge from the dam was maintained at 2,000 cusecs.

The water level at Anaimaduvu dam was 50.68 ft against a total scale of 67.25ft and the stored capacity of water at the dam was 129.91 mcft. The water level at Kariyakovil dam was 19.19ft and dam had capacity of 28.93 mcft.

Namakkal district recorded an average rainfall of 10.55 mm.

According to officials, Erumapatti recorded 20 mm; Kumarapalayam (2 mm); Mangalapuram (4mm), Mohanur (24mm), Namakkal (44.10 mm), Senthamangalam (4mm), Collectorate premises (2.50 mm) and Kolli Hills (26mm).