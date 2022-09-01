Moderate rainfall in Salem, Namakkal districts

Staff Reporter Salem
September 01, 2022 18:35 IST

Salem and Namakkal districts received moderate rainfall in the past 24 hours that ended at 8 a.m. on Thursday. Salem received 312.70 mm of rainfall and Namakkal received 123 mm.

On Wednesday evening, rain lashed various parts of Salem district and it continued till Thursday morning in a few places. The average rainfall in Salem district was 20.84 mm, and Yercaud received the highest amount of 65.2 mm followed by 49.5 mm in Pethanaickenpalayam, 40 mm in Thammampatti, 37 mm in Aanaimaduvu, 31 mm in Sankagiri, 27 mm in Omalur, 19 mm in Mettur, 11 mm in Salem, 10 mm each in Kariyakovil and Edappadi, 5 mm in Kadayampatti, and 4 mm each in Attur and Veeraganur.

The average rainfall in Namakkal district was 10.25 mm, and Rasipuram received the highest amount of 28 mm followed by 22.50 mm in Puduchatram, 12 mm in Namakkal, 10 mm in Kollihills Semmedu, 8 mm each in Komarapalayam and Tiruchengode, 7.50 mm in Collectorate, 7 mm in Senthamangalam, and 5 mm each at Erumapatti, Mangalapuram, Mohanur, and Paramathi Velur.

