Moderate rainfall in Salem, Namakkal districts

Salem and Namakkal districts received moderate rainfall in the past 24 hours that ended on Thursday at 7 a.m. Salem district received 82.50 mm of rainfall and Namakkal district received 84.30 mm of rainfall.

In Salem district, an average rainfall of 5.50 mm was recorded. Pethanaickenpalayam received the highest amount of 47.5 mm followed by 20 mm in Thammampatti, 12.4 mm in Yercaud, 2 mm in Aanaimaduvu and 0.6 mm in Salem.

In Namakkal district, an average rainfall of 7.02 mm was recorded. Komarapalayam received the highest amount of 25.40 mm, followed by 15 mm in Tiruchengode, 13 mm in Kolli Hills Semmedu, 12.20 mm in Namakkal, 9.50 mm in Collectorate, 7.80 mm in Mangalapuram and 1.40 mm in Senthamangalam.