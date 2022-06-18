Moderate rainfall in Salem, Namakkal districts

An average of 16.01 mm of rainfall was recorded in Namakkal District

An average of 16.01 mm of rainfall was recorded in Namakkal District

Salem and Namakkal districts received moderate rainfall on Friday night.

In Salem, an average rainfall of 9.16 mm was recorded on Friday. Attur received the highest amount of 45 mm, followed by Thammampatti 30 mm, PN Palayam 19 mm, Gangavalli 15 mm, Yercaud and Aanaimaduvu each 7 mm, Omalur 6.4 mm, Salem 2.9 mm, Sankagiri 2.2 mm, Edappadi 2 mm, and Kadaiyampatti 1 mm.

Erumapatti received the highest amount of 50 mm, followed by Kolli Hills Semmedu 45 mm, Mangalapuram 22 mm, Mohanur 18 mm, Namakkal 15 mm, Rasipuram 12 mm, Senthamangalam 8 mm, Puduchatram and Collectorate each 7 mm, Paramathi Velur 6 mm, Komarapalayam 1.2 mm, and Tiruchengode 1 mm.