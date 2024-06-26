Coimbatore district received a total rainfall of 928.30 mm and an average rainfall of 40.36 mm in the 24 hours that ended at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday. District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati declared holiday for schools in the Valparai plateau on Wednesday in view of heavy rain.

According to the District Disaster Management Authority, Chinnakallar (198 mm), Cinchona (147 mm) and Sholayar (122 mm) received ‘very heavy rainfall’. Valparai PAP and Valparai taluk (107 mm each) received ‘heavy rainfall’.

Places such as Siruvani foothills (60 mm), Thondamuthur (33 mm), Pollachi (20.80 mm), Makkinampatti (24 mm), Annamalai taluk (19 mm) and Aliyar (21 mm) received ‘moderate rainfall’ during the 24 hours. Annur and Mettupalayam did not receive rain during the period.

Kovai Courtallam in spate, closed to visitors

Popular picnic spot Kovai Courtallam in Siruvani hills, around 35 km from Coimbatore city, was closed to visitors on Wednesday following heavy inflow.

The Forest Department, which is managing the picnic spot and eco-tourism centre, said the catchment areas of the waterfall received copious rains from Tuesday.

The inflow of the waterfall increased on Tuesday night and the department announced on Wednesday morning that the tourism spot will remain closed to visitors until further notice.

