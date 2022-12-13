Model school in R.S Puram begins training students for entrance exams

December 13, 2022 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

N. Sai Charan

The model school at R.S. Puram in Coimbatore city where the government school students get special coaching for entrance exams. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

With the help of the School Education Department, the Coimbatore Corporation has converted the R.S Puram Corporation School into a model school to help the government school students clear entrance exams.

The School Education Department has selected nearly 45 students for Class XII from various government schools in the district under different parameters for the model school.

Infrastructure such as smart classrooms, for both Tamil and English medium students, residential accommodation, and food are available on the campus.

The pedagogy for these selected students included special coaching for entrance exams such as NEET, and JEE, apart from the regular curriculum, said K. Parimaladevi, Headmaster of the school.

She also said this would facilitate government school students get into premier educational institutions of the country such as IITs, NITs, and medical colleges. So far, the department had selected 65 students for Class XI from the district, and the enrolment was expected to increase over time.

Eleven best-performing teachers from the district are appointed to give individual care to the students. A team of trainers from Chennai visits the school every Saturday to conduct special training programmes such as activity-based learning and extracurricular activities for the students.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said the civic body sanctioned ₹ 6 crore for developing the school infrastructure under the Namakku Naame scheme. Construction works for a dining hall and toilet facilities were under way.

He also added that by next year, accommodation and food facilities for nearly 200 students would be made available. The civic body had sent a proposal to the School Education Department seeking ₹ 5 crore funds for further upgradation and awaited approval.

