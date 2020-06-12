Model road project set in motion at Race Course

COIMBATORE

12 June 2020 22:41 IST

Works to be taken up under the Central Government’s Smart Cities Mission

The model road project to develop the 3-km-long Race Course circular road under the Central Government’s Smart Cities Mission began here on Friday with Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani participating in the ground-breaking ceremony.

At ₹ 40.70 crore, the Coimbatore Corporation would improve the walking track, install play equipment for children, build an open air auditorium, two open gyms for men and women, a synthetic play turf, modern toilets and locker rooms, facilitate the setting up of eateries under hygienic condition, introduce a smart parking system, provide wi-fi facility and improve junctions in the area, said Mr. Velumani.

The Coimbatore Corporation had taken up two model road projects on D.B. Road and T.V. Samy Road in R.S. Puram. The Race Course model road project would not only benefit the city’s residents, but also those who visit the city and use the walking track for their morning walks.

Advertising

Advertising

The model road project was the latest in the Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s efforts to develop Coimbatore, something which the previous State governments had ignored, Mr. Velumani said.

The other State Government-funded projects that were under various stages of implementation in Coimbatore were the construction of flyovers on Trichy Road, Mettupalayam Road, Athupalam. The Government had floated tender for the ₹ 1,000-crore Avinashi Road elevated corridor, he said. .

The Minister also highlighted the River Noyyal rejuvenation scheme, Pilloor III drinking water supply scheme, the feasibility study for metro rail for Coimbatore.

As for battling the spread of COVID-19, he said because of the Chief Minister’s hands-on approach the Government had contained the spread in almost all districts except Chennai, where he had deputed ministers to monitor the situation street-wise.

The Government had also given more than the required quantity of essential commodities to public distribution system (ration) card holders through fair price shops, he added.

District Collector K. Rajamani, Corporation Commissioner Sravan Kumar Jatavath and senior Corporation officials were present at the ground-breaking ceremony.