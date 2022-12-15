  1. EPaper
Model fire station works nearing completion in Coimbatore

December 15, 2022 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The existing fire station on State Bank Road will be replaced by a model fire station which will have all important offices of the Fire and Rescue Services under one roof.

The existing fire station on State Bank Road will be replaced by a model fire station which will have all important offices of the Fire and Rescue Services under one roof. | Photo Credit: S. SIVA SARAVANAN

The works of the new model fire station next to the existing fire station on State Bank Road in the city is nearing completion. Officials from the Fire and Rescue Services said the new building has been constructed to fit the title of a model fire station with improved amenities.

The works started after ₹ 3.5 crore was announced under the budgetary allocation for the year 2019-2020 for the new five-storeyed building.

The new building has bays to park fire tenders on the ground floor itself. The bays face the State Bank Road so that fire tenders can enter and exit the building swiftly in cases of emergency. The main portico is built facing the existing fire station. The other floors of the new building will have offices of the Joint Director (Western Region) of Fire and Rescue Services, District Fire Officer (Coimbatore), office of the station officer, Coimbatore south and control room. At present, these offices and the control room are functioning in old single-storeyed buildings.

Officials said that the works were in the final stages and the building is expected to be inaugurated soon by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. The department also has plans to purchase modern fire fighting equipment.

