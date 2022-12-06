Model FIFA World Cups brought to Coimbatore college

December 06, 2022 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Assistant Commissioner (Law and Order) K. Raghupathi Raja unveiled the five-feet tall FIFA World Cup replicas at Nehru Group of Institutions in Coimbatore on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

To encourage football among college students, Nehru Group of Institutions (NGI) brought five FIFA World Cup replicas that are five-feet tall from Mumbai to Coimbatore on Monday. Coimbatore Police Department (South) Assistant Commissioner (Law and Order) K. Raghupathi Raja presented a trophy to the players of NGI and said students must participate in all sports competitions to become strong and bright. Chief Executive Officer and Secretary of NGI P. Krishnakumar presided over the ceremony. These model cups made of piper material cost roughly ₹5 lakh totally, according to a release. Correspondent of Nehru International School Chaitanya Krishnakumar, principals, professors and officers of NGI were present.

