Model exam for Group IV aspirants scheduled in Krishangiri on July 16
The district administration has proposed to conduct a model exam for TNPSC Group IV exam aspirants on July 16 here at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School. According to an administration release, the Group IV exams are scheduled to be held on July 24 here in the district.
In a bid to prepare aspirants for the exams, the administration has proposed to conduct a model exam on July 16. Aspirants are expected to arrive at the venue between 8 a.m and 9 a.m along with two passport size photographs. Further details may be ascertained on 04343-291983.
